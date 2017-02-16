× Jackson Co. school board appoints interim principal for North Jackson High School

STEVENSON, Ala. – Today, the Jackson County Board of Education appointed an interim principal for North Jackson High School.

Dianne Brooks will start her job on February 21, and her appointment is for 10 days.

At a board meeting this morning, Superintendent Kevin Dukes refused to answer questions about what has happened with Sam Houston, the school’s principal. Dukes would not say if or why Houston is on leave, but Houston hasn’t been at the high school for the past several days. When we spoke with Houston by phone on Wednesday, he referred us to the superintendent.

As WHNT News 19 tried to talk with Dukes after today’s meeting, he asked us to leave the Jackson County Board of Education building, which is public. He then called the Sheriff’s Office.

WHNT News 19 is working to uncover more details about this story. Keep checking the WHNT app, WHNT.com and our social media channels for updates.