Inmate fatally stabbed at Staton Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. – Department of Corrections officials confirm an inmate was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Thursday.

Corrections officers found 35-year-old Grant Mickens in the prison yard with multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and arms at around 9:40 Thursday morning.

Mickens was taken to the facility’s health care unit for emergency treatment where he later died.

31-year-old Demetric Horsley was detained as a suspect in Mickens death. A makeshift knife used in the stabbing was recovered and Horsley will be charged with capital murder. He is currently serving a life sentence on a 2005 murder conviction out of Mobile County.

Mickens was serving a 22-year sentence for a 2002 first-degree robbery conviction in Shelby County.

No other inmates were involved in the incident.

Staton is a medium custody level correctional facility designed for 508 inmates and currently has a population of 1,382, or 272% occupancy rate.

The prison was placed on lockdown while the ADOC investigates the stabbing.