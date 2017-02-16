Huntsville City Schools Responds to Durham School Bus Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - School bus concerns with Huntsville City Schools have been an issue for parents because of several different reasons.

Parents tell WHNT News 19 they've had several problems with the company and one of their concerns are tardy buses. "They`re supposed to be picked up at 7:07 in the morning. The bus showed up at 8:02. School starts at 8:00," a concerned parent said.

Huntsville School Board President Elisa Ferrell said the industry standard regarding timeliness for buses is between 90 and 95 percent. "We would love to see 100 percent of the time buses on time, right now we're at 93.1. We're with in the industry standard, but we are always striving to be the best we can be," Ferrell said.

Parents are also concerned with the lack of bus drivers. Ferrel said there's a shortage of drivers, but they're working to get more. "We have a lot of layers of government here that we have to go through in order to insure we have safe transportation for our students, so that does take time," Ferrell said.

For a while now parents have had issues with keeping up with their children on the bus. Parents said sometimes the bus breaks down and their not notified of the issue. Durham School Services released a bus tracker app to help with the problem, but parents said the app isn't working.

Ferrell said the app should be working properly, but there may be a glitch in it. If there's a glitch, then the school board will look into the issue.

She said many of the issues parents are having with Durham School Buses can happen with other companies too.