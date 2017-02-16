× Huntsville City Schools Board votes on contract offer for new superintendent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has voted on a contract offer for Matthew Akin as next superintendent.

The board voted three to two to approve a three-year contract that would run through June 30, 2020. Akin had requested a four-year contract.

3 year contract passes 3-2. That's what the board will offer akin @whnt — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) February 17, 2017

The offer will include a base salary of $179,500 per year, as well as $800 month for a vehicle allowance.

The board will review relocation costs at a later time.

Akin most recently served as the superintendent at Piedmont City Schools in Piedmont, Alabama.

