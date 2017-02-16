AHSAA regional basketball tournament tips off at JSU & Wallace State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The AHSAA regional basketball tournament is underway. Area teams head to Wallace State or Jacksonville State just two wins away from a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham. Check out the highlights and scores from day one of the regional tournament!

BOYS

Bob Jones - 43

Vestavia Hills - 58

Huffman - 70

Grissom - 57

Hoover - 62

Sparkman - 40

Cleveland - 60

Tanner - 59

Altamont - 40

Sheffiels - 44

GIRLS

Sparkman - 77

Tuscaloosa Co. - 37

Huffman - 38

Grissom - 41

Hoover - 52

Bob Jones - 42

Winston Co. - 31

Tanner - 63

Cold Springs - 39

Red Bay - 36

Ranburne - 66

Section - 73

Lanett - 36

Fyffe - 42