AHSAA regional basketball tournament tips off at JSU & Wallace State

The AHSAA regional basketball tournament is underway. Area teams head to Wallace State or Jacksonville State just two wins away from a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham. Check out the highlights and scores from day one of the regional tournament!
BOYS
Bob Jones - 43
Vestavia Hills - 58
Huffman - 70
Grissom - 57
Hoover - 62
Sparkman - 40
Cleveland - 60
Tanner - 59
Altamont - 40
Sheffiels - 44
GIRLS
Sparkman - 77
Tuscaloosa Co. - 37
Huffman - 38
Grissom - 41
Hoover - 52
Bob Jones - 42
Winston Co. - 31
Tanner - 63
Cold Springs - 39
Red Bay - 36
Ranburne - 66
Section - 73
Lanett - 36
Fyffe - 42