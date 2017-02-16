AHSAA regional basketball tournament tips off at JSU & Wallace State

The AHSAA regional basketball tournament is underway.  Area teams head to Wallace State or Jacksonville State just two wins away from a trip to the state tournament in Birmingham.  Check out the highlights and scores from day one of the regional tournament!

 

BOYS

Bob Jones - 43

Vestavia Hills - 58

 

Huffman - 70

Grissom - 57

 

Hoover - 62

Sparkman - 40

 

Cleveland - 60

Tanner - 59

 

Altamont - 40

Sheffiels - 44

 

GIRLS

Sparkman - 77

Tuscaloosa Co. - 37

 

Huffman - 38

Grissom - 41

 

Hoover - 52

Bob Jones - 42

 

Winston Co. - 31

Tanner - 63

 

Cold Springs - 39

Red Bay - 36

 

Ranburne - 66

Section - 73

 

Lanett - 36

Fyffe - 42