2 new restaurants coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Wingstop and Wayback Burgers are coming to Huntsville. That's according to the Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate Group.

Waddell Plaza on University Drive is currently home to Mei Wei, Smoothie King and Jersey Mike's. It's located across from Westside Centre shopping center that is anchored by Target.

Wingstop has more than 900 restaurants across the US, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and the United Arab Emerates.

It specializes in fresh never "faked" wings, hand-cut seasoned fries and sides. Flavors include Mango Hananero, Hawaiian, Louisiana Rub and Garlic Parmesan. There are a total of 11 flavors for the classic and boneless wings as well as the crispy tenders.

Wayback Burgers features burgers made from 100% ground beef, hand-dipped milkshakes and hot dogs. The restaurant is infamous for the Triple Triple burger that contains 9 patties, 9 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. The restaurant has a burger of the month and milkshake of the month.

Both restaurants are expected to open later this year.