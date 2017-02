× Wreck on Winchester Road sends two people to the hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a wreck that sent two people to Huntsville Hospital Tuesday night.

It happened on Winchester Road at Henson Drive around 11 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Winchester Road were blocked off for about an hour while troopers investigated.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Wet streets may have contributed to the cause of the wreck.