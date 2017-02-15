× Worker injured during excavation accident near Boeing facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – First responders are on scene near Boeing’s Jetplex facility where a worker suffered an injury.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster confirmed that some sort of excavation accident occurred, and a worker was injured.

At this time it is unconfirmed whether the incident happened on public land or on the Boeing facility property.

