This week’s winner was surprised to take home $319

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Lori Yates won this week's Tools For Teachers Award. She teaches 8th grade English at Scottsboro Junior High School in Jackson County.

Principal Jason Hass says a strong work ethic and a love for her students make this teacher stand out. "She cares deeply about these kids and she pours everything she has into it her heart and soul," says Haas.

Mrs. Yates was excited to win! "Awesome. Thank you! I appreciate it very much! "

Her students say she's pretty fantastic. "They all love Miss Yates!" said Mr. Haas.

Recognition that was not expected, but that her principal says is warranted. "She is such a deserving person for this award. She is truly the right kind of person for this." said Haas.

