This Weekend: Paper Chase 5K race benefits Free 2 Teach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lace up your running shoes, because it’s time for a fun event that helps you exercise and support local teachers all at once.

The Paper Chase 5K is this Saturday, February 18. The annual race benefits Free 2 Teach, a local nonprofit that provides free classroom supplies to teachers in Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools.

The race begins and ends at Constitution Village, located at 109 Gates Avenue in downtown Huntsville. The registration fee is $30.

Packet Pick-up is Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fleet Feet. Register online ahead of time or in person the morning of the event from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The race begins at 8 a.m.

All proceeds support Free 2 Teach, which operates a free resource store where teachers can “shop” for teaching materials and supplies. Our community has more than 3,800 teachers and 52,000 students in public education.