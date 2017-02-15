× Next generation ‘Pokémon GO’ arriving this week

The next generation of Pokemon GO will reportedly be arriving soon.

Niantic, the maker of the massive mobile hit, announced Wednesday with the release of a new trailer that a major update was coming. Just as in the original version, players will seek out and capture digital Pokemon in the real world through augmented reality technology.

The update coming “sometime this week” will feature Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile and more than 80 new Pokemon in all. The characters were originally discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games.

According to an update on the game-maker’s website, Pokémon GO’s newest version will also feature:

New Evolutions: There are now more opportunities to evolve your Pokémon in Pokémon GO than ever before. Some Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region will soon be able to evolve—into Pokémon that inhabit the Johto region! Be on the lookout for new Evolution items at PokéStops, which you’ll need to evolve some Pokémon. New Encounter Gameplay: When you encounter Pokémon in the wild, don’t be surprised if they react in new ways as you’re trying to catch them. You’ll also notice the addition of new item carousels that allow you to select Berries and Poké Balls directly from the encounter screen. Hone your skills and catch those elusive Pokémon! New Berries: Pokémon enjoy eating Berries, and you’ll have the opportunity to get two new Berries by spinning the Photo Disc at PokéStops—Nanab Berries and Pinap Berries! Giving a Pokémon a Nanab Berry will slow its movements, making it easier to catch. The Pinap Berry doubles the amount of Candy you’ll receive if your next catch attempt succeeds. New Avatars and an Expanded Wardrobe: Now you’ll be able to give your avatar a complete upgrade! Customize your look with a whole new selection of hats, shirts, pants, and other items.

Many of Pokemon GO’s original fans are no longer as active as they once were; after running out of things to do or just due to waning interest. This new update will be a first big test of the mobile app’s longevity as a franchise offering.