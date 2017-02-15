× Ladies: Here’s a warning if you’re tempted to buy cheap clothes online

We all see ads on Facebook and other websites advertising cheap clothing. But are these online boutiques really worth your hard-earned money?

Before you click, we’ve got a warning on how it might turn out.

Bridesmaids, prom goers, and women across the country are ordering discount dresses — then ending up devastated when their dress arrives.

A new report by Women’s Day magazine lists eight online dress sellers it says you should never order from:

Rosegal

Twinkledeals

Sammydress

Beckydress

Fashionmia

Dresslily

Wish.com

Zaful.com

