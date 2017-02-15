Huntsville Police investigate convenience store robbery, man taken into custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have taken a man into custody they believe to have robbed the Minit Man convenience store. It’s located at the corner of University Drive and Jordan Lane.
The clerk told police a man went into the store around 2:30 a.m. and took money out of the register. That man then left in an SUV.
Later, police found the vehicle in the parking lot of another convenience store about a mile away. That’s where an officer took the man into custody.
No one was injured in the incident.
34.735121 -86.627303