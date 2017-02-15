× Hillsboro mayor, hundreds of residents file new water contamination lawsuit against 3M, Dyneon & Daikin

HILLSBORO, Ala. – The Hillsboro mayor and more than 100 residents of the town have filed a new water contamination lawsuit against three companies accused of releasing dangerous pollutants into the Tennessee River.

The complaint names 3M Company, Inc., Dyneon, LLC, and Daikin America, Inc.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hillsboro mayor Charles Owens and more than 100 other residents of Hillsboro. They are also joined by hundreds of residents of Courtland and Town Creek who are dealing with the effects of the contamination.

The residents claim the companies have been aware they were releasing dangerous pollutants into the Tennessee River for a long time. They claim they have been “damaged and continue to be damaged due to the negligent, willful and wanton conduct of the defendants, as well as nuisance and trespass caused by the defendants’ release of toxic chemicals, including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and related chemicals from their manufacturing process in Decatur.”

The pollutants ended up in the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority’s water supply and in the residents’ homes.

The lawsuit was filed last month in Lawrence County Circuit Court. It demands the companies immediately stop letting their waste find its way into the Tennessee River and to also compensate the residents for damages.