Georgia approves $63 million Sanford Stadium enhancement

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A $63 million enhancement to Georgia’s Sanford Stadium that will provide a new locker room has been approved by the athletic association’s board of directors.

The project also includes a new video board, a plaza for fans to use on game days and a room to host recruits. The project approved at the board’s quarterly meeting on Tuesday is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 season.

Georgia’s current locker room is at the east end of the stadium. The new locker room will be almost twice as large and will be built on the west end of the stadium.

The video board also will be significantly larger than the one now in place.