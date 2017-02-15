× Fayetteville City and Lincoln County Schools will be closed Thurs. & Fri. due to illness

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County Schools and Fayetteville City Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to increased illness. In a Facebook post, Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Janine Wilson confirmed that nearly 300 students and faculty were absent with sickness.

Fayetteville City Schools officials said that the FAST program will be open regular hours on Thursday, but will be closed on Friday.

Schools are closed Monday February 20, for President’s Day and officials are encouraging students to use the five-day weekend to get well.