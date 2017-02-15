Educators raise concerns after funding for Science in Motion is not listed in governor’s budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many parents of tech savvy students are lighting up the phone lines and flooding inboxes of local and state board members because of concern about funding for Science in Motion. The program is the high school science component of the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative.

The concern started when a line for the program did not appear in the governor’s proposed budget.

Science in Motion brings a laboratory with thousands of dollars of high tech equipment to schools across Alabama. For some systems, it’s instrumental in educating students.

If this funding isn't here, or if this program is not here, or if this supplemental material is not here, how are we gonna "A" get it or "B" do without it?” Hartselle Superintendent Vic Wilson said.

Educators do not want to do without Science in Motion. When the program did not show up as that line item in the governor’s budget, the phone calls started. Many saying no program would have huge ripples on the area, specifically the future of cyber security and technology jobs.

“Those jobs are the happening thing right now,” said Wilson. “There are more jobs coming to our area particularly with us so close to Huntsville.”

Educators say the fate of the state’s 33 Science in Motion programs throughout the state is tied to the professional development of the next generation of scientists and engineers.

State board member Mary Scott Hunter says the Alabama Department of Education put the program in its budget. The governor’s office says Science in Motion has been listed in the budget under “other current expenses”.