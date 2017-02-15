2 injured in multiple vehicle wreck involving school bus in Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.- Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring involving a school bus.

Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin confirmed that two vehicles collided head on in front of the bus, and one of those vehicles clipped the bus. No students were reportedly injured in the crash.

Authorities said one of the drivers had to be flown to the hospital by MedFlight. The second driver was also hurt.

