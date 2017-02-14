× Traffic study on U.S. Highway 431 in Marshall Co. slated to start in upcoming weeks

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — With a final ‘yes’ vote by the Boaz City Council, a traffic study aimed to improve congestion on U.S. Highway 431 will start.

“As of last night we have a commitment from the Boaz City Council, which we already had from Albertville and Guntersville. We were just waiting on the timing of the council meetings,” explained Marshall County Economic Development Council President Matt Arnold. MCEDC is facilitating the process.

Arnold says that vote is the last piece to fall into place to start the county-wide project. The study will run from Guntersville, through Albertville, to the county line in Boaz. It will determine issues and aims to find solutions, like light timing and intersection modifications. A company from Birmingham will do the study. “We’ve got everybody on board with this and I think that goes to show you how monumental a problem it is, that all of these entities would come together and support this endeavor,” Arnold said.

Guntersville, Albertville, Boaz, the Marshall County Commission, the local legislative delegation, and ALDOT all have a hand in funding this study. ALDOT will pay for half.

Companies line the busy highway and Arnold says the traffic issues can hinder their transportation. Prospective businesses take note. “It’s becoming an impediment to economic development to a certain degree and it won’t get better on its own,” Arnold said, “We have to do something. Step in, and do something to make things better.”

Drivers won’t notice a change during the study itself, which should start in a few weeks. It’s expected to wrap up in the summer.