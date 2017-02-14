× Traffic blocked on I-565 due to wreck near County Line Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and emergency crews have responded to a wreck on Interstate 565 near County Line Road. The scene is just east of County Line, but in the westbound lanes.

Traffic is slowed, and down to two lanes in each direction.

The wreck happened Tuesday about 3 p.m.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the scene working to get more information. We’ll update the WHNT app and WHNT.com as soon as we have new details.