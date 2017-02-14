The Arc helps people with disabilities be productive in the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Arc of Madison County is a local non-profit that helps individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop self-esteem and be productive in the community.

One of the newer programs involves a "Scan Crew", in which a small group of individuals will prep and then scan files using an industrial scanner to digitize paper files. An additional option will store the originals in a fire and weather proof vault. You can also take advantage of their recycling and shredding programs.

Contact Amber Jones at 256-705-2024 or Susan Klingel at 256-539-2266 for additional information.