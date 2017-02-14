× Suspect in Boswell Drive shooting arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department confirms an arrest in connection to a shooting on Boswell Drive on January 27.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Adrian Washington was taken into custody by patrol officers. In addition to a felony Assault warrant he is also charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Police say he had a gun in his possession when arrested.