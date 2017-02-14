× Straight to Ale competes for best beer label title by USA Today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville brewery is competing for the title of best beer label by USA Today.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Straight to Ale’s Lily Flagg Milk Stout is among 20 labels featured in the publication’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest, which allows readers to vote for their favorite beer label once per day until polls close March 13.

“Oftentimes our first impressions of a new beer, chosen out of the myriad options now available at just about any grocer or bottle shop, come from the branding,” the USA Today website said. “A good beer label stands out from the crowd, piques our curiosity and represents the beer contained behind the label.”

USA Today asked a panel of beer experts to nominate 20 of their favorite beer labels. Lily Flagg Milk Stout, named after a prize-winning cow, is one of the nominees.

The 10 beer labels that receive the most votes will be announced on March 17. Lily Flagg Milk Stout is currently ranked No. 2 on the leaderboard, which is topped by Three Heads Brewing’s Captain Banana Unfiltered Wheat Beer at No. 1 and Rhinegeist’s Saber Tooth Tiger at No. 3.

The Huntsville brewery describes Lily Flagg Milk Stout as a “dark, rich beer (that) contains tons of roasted malt goodness, hints of chocolate and coffee, and a creamy mouth feel from the addition of milk sugars during the brewing process.”