Meet Logan! He’s the first boy doll character for American Girl

American Girl said they have received requests for years to create a boy doll character. Today, they debuted Logan Everett – and he’s a drummer!

In a Facebook Live event, the company introduced Logan along with several other new girl characters.

“We have consistently heard from our fans for so many years that they love all the characters we’ve introduced, historical and contemporary, but they want more. And we’re listening!” a company spokesperson said. “We’ve heard you want more diversity represented, more interests represented, more stories represented, and we couldn’t be more thrilled this year to be delivering on that request in such a big way.”

Logan will be available on February 16. He and another new character, Tenney, are in a band together.