Mattress Max fire ruled as arson

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue Capt. Frank McKenzie confirmed Tuesday, that the fire that totally destroyed Mattress Max off Jordan Lane was ruled to be arson.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the business fire around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Capt. McKenzie said at one point they had six fire engines and one ladder truck on scene. No one was injured in the fire, but it did extensive damage to the Mattress Max building. “The building looks like it’s going to be a total loss,” said McKenzie. He added the building will have to be torn down.

