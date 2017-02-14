× Lunches for Love and Madison County schools receive $25,000 grant from State Farm

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. –On Tuesday, Legacy Elementary received a generous grant, but the donation will go towards all Madison County elementary schools to help feed its students through the Lunches of Love program.

“I think a lot of times people think that there are not children who need our services here in this area,” said Lunches of Love volunteer Stephanie Rammes.

Lunches of Love provides weekend meals for children in need. Rammes has seen first hand that’s not the case in Madison County.

“Not only is Alabama one of the highest poverty areas, but our children are at 20.9 percent for lack of nutritional food,” she explained.

Rammes said Tuesday’s announcement of a $25,000 grant to Lunches of Love is amazing. But that amount will only feed their students at just a couple of schools, for a year. She said the money will go toward more than just the meals.

“We are using the grant for the purchasing of food for the program, but we’re also using it to publicize what we’re doing in order to continue the program through the years,” said Rammes.

The grant was awarded by State Farm through a voting process. State Farm agent Ken Davis said the support for Legacy reflects a response they’re seeing a lot.

“These things are happening across the country, where communities and municipalities are actually getting together to try to say, hey we have a problem. How can we fix it?” said Davis.

He said Legacy was an ideal program for them to partner with.

“We love the idea that a program that’s national, was actually recognized here locally. So that’s why we’re excited actually about Legacy. It’s in our backyard,” he said.

The grant was donated as a part of the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program.