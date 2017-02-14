Huntsville parents tired of “excuse after excuse” from Durham school bus company for late pickups, no shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Do your children ride a bus to school? You're probably used to the routine to help them get out the door on time.

It might be 6:39, 6:47, 6:52 or maybe 7:10 a.m. for your household. If you have a consistent time, some Huntsville parents would say you're lucky.

A number of families have contacted WHNT News 19 to say school buses are perpetually late. They say their children are often forced to wait upwards of an hour for the bus to get there. They say their children have been late to school as a result, and kids are getting penalized.

Huntsville City Schools contracts with Durham School Services to transport students to and from school.

WHNT News 19 has heard from a number of parents in the past several days who say they can't get in touch with anyone at Durham to voice their concerns about buses that are late or don't show up at all.

"It is very important they get their education," said parent Toney Edwards.

But in order to receive that education, you have to be at school, and on time. His daughter is a senior at Grissom High School, and he told us what happened Tuesday morning.

"They're supposed to be picked up at 7:07 in the morning. The bus showed up at 8:02. School starts at 8:00."

Edwards claims there have been days his daughter hasn't gotten to school until 9:30 a.m. He's called Durham repeatedly over the past two years, hoping for a solution, but says all gets are "excuse after excuse after excuse."

We'll have more of Mr. Edwards' struggles with the bus company tonight on WHNT News 19 at 5:00 p.m. We also work to get answers from Durham on what the company is doing to correct this.