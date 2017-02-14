× Habitat for Humanity of Madison County in need of volunteers for spring build

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The local Habitat for Humanity office is getting ready to work on the next set of habitat homes for this spring and they’re asking for your support through donations.

Habitat homes are sold to qualifying families on a 20 to 30-year, no interest mortgage with payments of about $350 to $400 a month. You can donate online, in person at the office, through the mail or on their Facebook page.

The second way you can show support is by donating your time. No matter what your construction experience or skill levels may be, everyone is welcome.

To find more information about Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, you can email them directly at info@hfhmc.org. You can also stop by their office at 400 Pratt Avenue NW in Huntsville.