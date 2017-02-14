× Governor Bentley sets date for Special Election to fill vacant US Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Robert Bentley has announced the dates for a Special Election to fill the seat in the US Senate vacated by the appointment of Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.

“After consultation and lengthy discussions with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, a large number of factors were considered in setting the date for this Special Election. Those factors included compliance with federal and state statutes and cases, saving unnecessary expense on a costly separate statewide special election, and setting a time that is expected to increase voter participation,” Governor Bentley said. “For these reasons, the 2018 General Election is the most reasonable time to hold the Special Election to fill the unexpired term of Senator Sessions.”