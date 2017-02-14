Firefighters called to Hunters Ridge Apartments, off South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Fire Department was called to respond to an apartment fire on Tuesday.

Firefighters are at Hunters Ridge Apartments, just west of Memorial Parkway near Golf Road. They were called there about 1 p.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from Apartment 4, towards the back of the complex. We understand one bottom unit is gutted, and the other three units in that building have smoke damage.

HEMSI paramedics took a man to a nearby hospital. We understand firefighters are still looking for his dog.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on site. We’ll continue to update WHNT.com and the WHNT app as we learn new information.