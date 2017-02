MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on Danville Road. A WHNT News 19 viewer says the roadway is shut down one mile north of Neel.

That same viewer says the wreck was a head-on collision.

Morgan Cnty wreck: 6200 Block of Danville Rd. Near Boys Ranch Rd. 2 vehicles, Injuries and possible entrapment. @whnt — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) February 14, 2017

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information on injuries. In the meantime, please avoid the area if possible.