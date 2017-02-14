× Comcast cable announces gigabit internet service for Huntsville residents, businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Comcast has announced gigabit internet service that will be available to Huntsville residents and businesses within the year.

The company plans to use existing wiring to deliver the “super-fast speeds.” Customers will need to install a new DOCSIS 3.1 compatible cable modem that’s capable of delivering gigabit speeds.

With a 1 gigabit connection, residential customers can:

Download a 5 Gigabyte HD movie in 40 seconds;

Download a 600 Megabyte TV episode in four seconds;

Download a 150 Megabyte music album in two seconds; and

Download a 15 Gigabyte video game in two minutes.

For business customers, the new 1 gig service will complement gigabit and multi-gigabit options Comcast already offers in Huntsville, including Comcast Business Ethernet, which the company has been expanding nationally since 2011. Those services can support speeds of 100 gigabits per second over fiber.

“We know that high-speed internet is the infrastructure of the future, and it is absolutely necessary for communities to remain competitive for economic development and attractive to people looking to move to Huntsville,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We appreciate Comcast’s efforts to bring gigabit-speed Internet service to Huntsville, and look forward to the benefit that this technology will deliver to our residents and businesses.”

“This launch reflects Comcast’s ongoing commitment to offering the fastest speeds to the most homes and businesses in Huntsville,” said Comcast Regional SVP Doug Guthrie. “Soon, customers will leverage a new gigabit internet service that will deliver a truly unparalleled online experience.”

Comcast is currently selling DOCSIS 3.1 residential and business services in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago and Detroit.