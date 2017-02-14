AHSAA Boys Basketball Sub-Regional Scoreboard

On Tuesday night, high school basketball playoffs continued with boys sub-regional play and a handful of girls sub-regional games. Winners advance to regionals while losers are eliminated. Below is a list of results from around the state:
CLASS 1A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - J.F. Shields (12-9) 44, Marengo (7-13) 32
Game 2 - Linden (19-9) 77, McIntosh (11-11) 64
Game 3 - Pleasant Home (22-7) 54, Brantley 48
Game 4 - Houston County (11-7) at Georgiana (24-2)Central Sub-Regional
Game 5 - Ellwood Christian 87, Shades Mountain Christian 65
Game 6 - Cornerstone 71, Autaugaville 58
Game 7 - Wadley 60, Winterboro 45
Game 8 - Notasulga 54, Talladega County Central 51
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - Coosa Christian (21-4) 58, Spring Garden (16-9) 51
Game 10 – Sacred Heart Catholic (24-8) 102, Ragland (17-15) 65
Game 11 - Skyline (25-5) 79, Lindsay Lane (20-9) 66
Game 12 - Decatur Heritage (21-7) 55, Cedar Bluff (17-15) 43
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 – Belgreen 99, Waterloo (14-13) 68
Game 14 - R.A. Hubbard (24-5) 77, Tharptown 52
Game 15 - Pickens County at Marion County (21-5)
Game 16 - South Lamar 113, Meek (13-13) 61
CLASS 2A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - Samson (20-8) 58, Chickasaw (15-6) 45
Game 2 - St. Luke’s Episcopal 68, Geneva County (12-15) 46
Game 3 - Abbeville (24-8) 82, New Brockton 35
Game 4 - Barbour County (16-11) 62, Elba 55
Central Sub-Regional
Game 5 - R.C. Hatch (21-2) 92, Southern Choctaw (5-12) 41
Game 6 - Aliceville (14-9) 64, Leroy (12-12) 62
Game 7 - Calhoun (8-14) 76, Verbena (16-8) 71
Game 8 - Goshen (18-5) 63, Thorsby (14-9) 45
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - LaFayette (19-8) 54, Vincent 32
Game 10 – Lanett (20-7) 100, Ranburne 47
Game 11 - Asburn 67, Collinsville (18-10) 44
Game 12 - Westbrook Christian (26-6) 74, Section 42
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 - Cleveland (19-10) 66, Cold Springs 50
Game 14 - Altamont (17-7) 50, Winston County (22-8) 30
Game 15 - Sheffield (21-10) 70, Phil Campbell 52
Game 16 - Tanner (18-8) 65, Sulligent 52
CLASS 3A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-5) 69 Cottage Hill Christian (16-16) 55
Game 2 - Mobile Christian (19-9) 54, Flomaton (11-12) 31
Game 3 - Daleville (19-6) 59. Straughn (13-15) 40
Game 4 - Pike County (18-7) 61, Geneva (17-13) 55
Central Sub-Regional
Game 5 - Montevallo (25-4) 84, Holy Family Catholic 60
Game 6 - Prattville Christian at Midfield
Game 7 - Central Coosa 66, Greene County 57
Game 8 - American Christian 62, Randolph County 45
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - Glencoe (17-14) 77, Weaver (14-10) 63
Game 10 – Piedmont (16-14) 60, Walter Wellborn (10-14) 49
Game 11 - Plainview 61, Geraldine 59
Game 12 - New Hope 63, Pisgah 47
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 - Locust Fork (15-14) 68, Hanceville 64
Game 14 - Holly Pond (30-1) 123, Carbon Hill 50
Game 15 - Elkmont 55, Lauderdale County (12-16) 41
Game 16 - East Lawrence 62, Lexington (13-15) 57
CLASS 4A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - Escambia County (18-10) 35, Thomasville (10-10) 33
Game 2 - Monroe County (20-4) 53, UMS-Wright 40
Game 3 - Bullock County 53, LAMP (13-11) 40
Game 4 - Montgomery Catholic (20-9) 61, Ashford 51
Central- Sub-Regional:
Game 5 - Bibb County (10-21) 52, Elmore County (12-11) 34
Game 6 - Hale County (23-4) 103, Alabama Christian (5-23) 51
Game 7 - Holt (15-14) 82, Oneonta 64
Game 8 - Childersburg 80, Sipsey Valley 36
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - Saks (19-8) 60, Hokes Bluff (13-16) 45
Game 10 - Handley (22-5) at White Plains (23-6)
Game 11 - Madison Academy (22-6) 98, DAR 47
Game 12 - Westminster Christian 64, North Jackson (11-13) 60
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 - Fayette County (22-10) 79, Dora 58
Game 14 - Cordova 74, Haleyville (13-14) 72
Game 15 - Priceville 44, Central-Florence (13-15) 37
Game 16 - Deshler (22-10) 57, West Limestone 53
CLASS 5A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - Faith Academy (19-8) 65, Jackson (18-13) 28
Game 2 - Vigor at Wilcox-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Game 3 - Eufaula (27-5) 67, Brewbaker Tech (9-16) 61
Game 4 - Greenville (20-3) 88, Carroll (5-21) 61
Central Sub-Regional
Game 5 - B.T. Washington 55, Briarwood Christian 52
Game 6 - Sylacauga 96, Beauregard 71
Game 7 - Sumter Central 62, Calera (19-11) 47
Game 8 - Central-Tuscaloosa 74, Dallas County (18-7) 63
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - Talladega (24-8) 64, Corner (21-11) 44
Game 10 - Central Clay County 63, Mortimer Jordan (23-8) 58
Game 11 - Guntersville (23-9) 92, Etowah (14-12) 80
Game 12 - Scottsboro (19-13) 58, Alexandria (20-10) 57
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 - Wenonah (19-11) 67, Fairview 41
Game 14 - Fairfield (22-9) 51, West Point 37
Game 15 - Mae Jemison (30-4) 77, East Limestone 24
Game 16 - Lee-Huntsville (16-14) 89, Russellville 49
CLASS 6A
South Sub-Regional
Game 1 - Spanish Fort (22-8) 68, Saraland (13-14) 56
Game 2 - Daphne (29-3) 60, B.C. Rain (5-19) 42
Game 3 - Carver-Montgomery 75, Dothan (15-13) 65
Game 4 - Sidney Lanier (18-10) 77, Northview (16-13) 54
Central Sub-Regional
Game 5 - Wetumpka 58, Selma 49
Game 6 - Stanhope Elmore 73, Benjamin Russell 72
Game 7 - Paul Bryant (20-11) 82, Helena 62
Game 8 - Pelham 41, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-7) 40
Northeast Sub-Regional
Game 9 - Pinson Valley (21-10) 53, Ramsay 52
Game 10 – Parker 47, Clay-Chalkville 46
Game 11 – Fort Payne (24-8) 81, Southside-Gadsden (14-15) 68
Game 12 - Oxford 74, Albertville (15-16) 52
Northwest Sub-Regional
Game 13 - Minor (22-11) 56, Hueytown (16-15) 54
Game 14 - Bessemer City (19-11) 78, Carver-Birmingham (12-16) 68
Game 15 - Austin (27-5) 82, Hazel Green (17-11) 58
Game 16 - Muscle Shoals (18-11) 51, Hartselle (18-10) 50