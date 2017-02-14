AHSAA Boys Basketball Sub-Regional Scoreboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday night, high school basketball playoffs continued with boys sub-regional play and a handful of girls sub-regional games. Winners advance to regionals while losers are eliminated. Below is a list of results from around the state:

AHSAA Girls Sub-Regional Scores Tuesday’s results

CLASS 1A

South, Sub-Regional

J.F. Shields 75, Marengo 55

Linden 74, McIntosh 43

Pleasant Home 46, Brantley 39

CLASS 2A

South Sub-Regional

Samson 83, Chickasaw 23

Geneva County 62, St. Luke’s Episcopal 32

Central Sub-Regional

R.C. Hatch 59, Southern Choctaw 50

CLASS 5A

South Sub-Regional

Faith Academy (28-2) 81, Jackson (22-8) 40

Wilcox Central 60, Vigor 48

Eufaula 57, Brewbaker Tech 47

AHSAA Boys Sub-Regional Scores

CLASS 1A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - J.F. Shields (12-9) 44, Marengo (7-13) 32

Game 2 - Linden (19-9) 77, McIntosh (11-11) 64

Game 3 - Pleasant Home (22-7) 54, Brantley 48

Game 4 - Houston County (11-7) at Georgiana (24-2)Central Sub-Regional

Game 5 - Ellwood Christian 87, Shades Mountain Christian 65

Game 6 - Cornerstone 71, Autaugaville 58

Game 7 - Wadley 60, Winterboro 45

Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - Coosa Christian (21-4) 58, Spring Garden (16-9) 51

Game 10 – Sacred Heart Catholic (24-8) 102, Ragland (17-15) 65

Game 11 - Skyline (25-5) 79, Lindsay Lane (20-9) 66

Game 12 - Decatur Heritage (21-7) 55, Cedar Bluff (17-15) 43 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 – Belgreen 99, Waterloo (14-13) 68

Game 14 - R.A. Hubbard (24-5) 77, Tharptown 52

Game 15 - Pickens County at Marion County (21-5)

Game 16 - South Lamar 113, Meek (13-13) 61 CLASS 2A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - Samson (20-8) 58, Chickasaw (15-6) 45

Game 2 - St. Luke’s Episcopal 68, Geneva County (12-15) 46

Game 3 - Abbeville (24-8) 82, New Brockton 35

Game 4 - Barbour County (16-11) 62, Elba 55 Central Sub-Regional

Game 5 - R.C. Hatch (21-2) 92, Southern Choctaw (5-12) 41

Game 6 - Aliceville (14-9) 64, Leroy (12-12) 62

Game 7 - Calhoun (8-14) 76, Verbena (16-8) 71

Game 8 - Goshen (18-5) 63, Thorsby (14-9) 45 Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - LaFayette (19-8) 54, Vincent 32

Game 10 – Lanett (20-7) 100, Ranburne 47

Game 11 - Asburn 67, Collinsville (18-10) 44

Game 12 - Westbrook Christian (26-6) 74, Section 42 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 - Cleveland (19-10) 66, Cold Springs 50

Game 14 - Altamont (17-7) 50, Winston County (22-8) 30

Game 15 - Sheffield (21-10) 70, Phil Campbell 52

Game 16 - Tanner (18-8) 65, Sulligent 52 CLASS 3A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - Hillcrest-Evergreen (20-5) 69 Cottage Hill Christian (16-16) 55

Game 2 - Mobile Christian (19-9) 54, Flomaton (11-12) 31

Game 3 - Daleville (19-6) 59. Straughn (13-15) 40

Game 4 - Pike County (18-7) 61, Geneva (17-13) 55 Central Sub-Regional

Game 5 - Montevallo (25-4) 84, Holy Family Catholic 60

Game 6 - Prattville Christian at Midfield

Game 7 - Central Coosa 66, Greene County 57

Game 8 - American Christian 62, Randolph County 45 Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - Glencoe (17-14) 77, Weaver (14-10) 63

Game 10 – Piedmont (16-14) 60, Walter Wellborn (10-14) 49

Game 11 - Plainview 61, Geraldine 59

Game 12 - New Hope 63, Pisgah 47 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 - Locust Fork (15-14) 68, Hanceville 64

Game 14 - Holly Pond (30-1) 123, Carbon Hill 50

Game 15 - Elkmont 55, Lauderdale County (12-16) 41

Game 16 - East Lawrence 62, Lexington (13-15) 57 CLASS 4A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - Escambia County (18-10) 35, Thomasville (10-10) 33

Game 2 - Monroe County (20-4) 53, UMS-Wright 40

Game 3 - Bullock County 53, LAMP (13-11) 40

Game 4 - Montgomery Catholic (20-9) 61, Ashford 51 Central- Sub-Regional:

Game 5 - Bibb County (10-21) 52, Elmore County (12-11) 34

Game 6 - Hale County (23-4) 103, Alabama Christian (5-23) 51

Game 7 - Holt (15-14) 82, Oneonta 64

Game 8 - Childersburg 80, Sipsey Valley 36 Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - Saks (19-8) 60, Hokes Bluff (13-16) 45

Game 10 - Handley (22-5) at White Plains (23-6)

Game 11 - Madison Academy (22-6) 98, DAR 47

Game 12 - Westminster Christian 64, North Jackson (11-13) 60 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 - Fayette County (22-10) 79, Dora 58

Game 14 - Cordova 74, Haleyville (13-14) 72

Game 15 - Priceville 44, Central-Florence (13-15) 37

Game 16 - Deshler (22-10) 57, West Limestone 53 CLASS 5A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - Faith Academy (19-8) 65, Jackson (18-13) 28

Game 2 - Vigor at Wilcox-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 - Eufaula (27-5) 67, Brewbaker Tech (9-16) 61

Game 4 - Greenville (20-3) 88, Carroll (5-21) 61 Central Sub-Regional

Game 5 - B.T. Washington 55, Briarwood Christian 52

Game 6 - Sylacauga 96, Beauregard 71

Game 7 - Sumter Central 62, Calera (19-11) 47

Game 8 - Central-Tuscaloosa 74, Dallas County (18-7) 63 Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - Talladega (24-8) 64, Corner (21-11) 44

Game 10 - Central Clay County 63, Mortimer Jordan (23-8) 58

Game 11 - Guntersville (23-9) 92, Etowah (14-12) 80

Game 12 - Scottsboro (19-13) 58, Alexandria (20-10) 57 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 - Wenonah (19-11) 67, Fairview 41

Game 14 - Fairfield (22-9) 51, West Point 37

Game 15 - Mae Jemison (30-4) 77, East Limestone 24

Game 16 - Lee-Huntsville (16-14) 89, Russellville 49 CLASS 6A

South Sub-Regional

Game 1 - Spanish Fort (22-8) 68, Saraland (13-14) 56

Game 2 - Daphne (29-3) 60, B.C. Rain (5-19) 42

Game 3 - Carver-Montgomery 75, Dothan (15-13) 65

Game 4 - Sidney Lanier (18-10) 77, Northview (16-13) 54 Central Sub-Regional

Game 5 - Wetumpka 58, Selma 49

Game 6 - Stanhope Elmore 73, Benjamin Russell 72

Game 7 - Paul Bryant (20-11) 82, Helena 62

Game 8 - Pelham 41, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (24-7) 40 Northeast Sub-Regional

Game 9 - Pinson Valley (21-10) 53, Ramsay 52

Game 10 – Parker 47, Clay-Chalkville 46

Game 11 – Fort Payne (24-8) 81, Southside-Gadsden (14-15) 68

Game 12 - Oxford 74, Albertville (15-16) 52 Northwest Sub-Regional

Game 13 - Minor (22-11) 56, Hueytown (16-15) 54

Game 14 - Bessemer City (19-11) 78, Carver-Birmingham (12-16) 68

Game 15 - Austin (27-5) 82, Hazel Green (17-11) 58

Game 16 - Muscle Shoals (18-11) 51, Hartselle (18-10) 50