Viral Video: Singer delivers sweet Valentine’s Day surprises, including this one at Decatur Wal-Mart

DECATUR, Ala. – Ashley Williams is keeping busy this week. She sends singing telegrams and recently did one that’s gone viral with more than 4 million views.

Williams helped a man with a surprise for a woman he admires. He wanted to ask her to be his girlfriend, so Williams stepped in.

Williams’ manager said the surprise happened on Saturday, February 11 as the woman walked in Wal-Mart on Spring Avenue in Decatur. Another woman turned on a portable speaker as Williams approached her.

Williams walked the woman around the store as she sang “Stand By Me” accompanied by the music on the speaker.

During the walk, people held different signs saying “Will, You, Be and My…”

The man was waiting at the exit with balloons and another sign across his chest, “Girlfriend.”

The woman gave him a big hug and kiss. We’ll call that a yes! We wish the two of them lots of happiness.