Report: 118 mph speed caused Madison County crash that killed 3

MADISON COUNTY, Ala.- A report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency shows that a driver was going about 118 mph in a crash that killed 3 people January 31.

Our news partners at AL.com obtained the report from Alabama State Troopers. According to the report, Johnny Mara, 32, was traveling west at high speeds on Ready Section Road, when he collided with a vehicle carrying 4 people. The speed limit is 45 mph on that portion of road.

Mara and the other driver, Monica Waldon, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Ready Section Road, near the intersection of Butter and Egg Road.

The crash also killed 3-year-old Levi Heintzelman, Waldon’s grandson. He was pronounced dead after being flown to Huntsville Hospital.

According to the crash report, Mara lost control on a rise in the road because of his high speed. The report lists “aggressive operation” of the vehicle and speeding as primary factors in the wreck.

Levi Heintzelman’s mother and 3-month-old brother were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.