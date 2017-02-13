× Later Today: Alabama’s new Attorney General to share priorities for new office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state’s new Attorney General, Steve Marshall, plans to hold a news conference this morning in Montgomery. It’s expected to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Marshall says he wants to address the public to discuss his recent appointment. He will also share his priorities in leading the Attorney General’s Office.

WHNT News 19 has a crew in Montgomery for this scheduled news conference. We will live stream the event right here on WHNT.com as well as on the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.