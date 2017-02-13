Invisible danger: Ford addresses growing safety concerns about Explorers & exhaust leakage

Ford is addressing growing safety concerns about recent Explorer models. Hundreds of customers believe the SUVs may be making them sick.

Dash cam video shows the moment Newport Beach police officer Brian McDowell’s life changed. He was responding to a non-emergency call when he passed out behind the wheel of his 2014 Ford Explorer police cruiser and crashed into a tree.

“You narrowly miss an SUV… I mean, it’s a matter of inches… I just think, plus or minus one second and maybe I wouldn’t be here on this earth for my kids,” said McDowell.

He has scars, including a dislocated shoulder, fractured eye socket and traumatic brain injury, but no memory of the accident.

“I just went out,” said McDowell.

Records show McDowell had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

“I just had that nauseous feeling and feeling like I had a headache,” he said.

But after months of tests, doctors couldn’t find any medical reason why he’d blacked out. Then he learned hundreds of drivers had been complaining about exhaust — which contains carbon monoxide — leaking into the cabin of Ford Explorers, likely through unsealed seams in the rear of the SUV.

Based on customer complaints and Ford’s own documents, the issue seems to occur while accelerating with the air conditioning active and in circulation mode.

“You believe the car made you sick and that led to you passing out?” CBS News asked McDowell. “I do, yes,” he replied.

After monitoring complaints on the issue for two years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finally launched an investigation in July citing 154 customer complaints about exhaust in Ford Explorers — model years 2011 through 2015. CBS News discovered that’s grown to more than 450 complaints. Some involve 2016 and 2017 models, which are not part of NHTSA’s investigation.

