Huntsville Police search for suspect in connection to January shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police are asking for help in locating a male wanted in connected to a shooting that happened on January 27th on Boswell Drive.

Adrian Washington, 23, is 5’10” tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has unknown tattoos on his upper chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 256-53CRIME, or online here.