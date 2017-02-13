Huntsville Police offer tips to promote safety in parking lots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — People go shopping at all hours of the day and safety is something HPD said people should keep in mind. If you're concerned of being robbed HPD suggests shopping with a friend or family member. They said shopping in pairs can dramatically lower your chance of becoming a crime victim.

HPD said if you're alone don't hesitate to ask stores to send an escort out with you. They said having your keys in your hand when you're walking to your car is another great reminder.

But sometimes shoppers can be at the wrong place at the wrong time. On Sunday, February 12 shoppers at the Walmart on Sparkman Drive were in an unfortunate situation. Police said an argument between two people led to shots being fired. Police said one of the men involved in the altercation was severally injured.

A nearby shopper was also grazed by a bullet, and only suffered minor injuries. If you're ever in this type of situation like these shoppers; police recommend people to be aware of their surroundings.

They said to watch what's going on around them and if you see something suspicious don't hesitate to call police. Police also said to have an escape plan for wherever you are; whether it's a violent situation or fire.

Police said ultimately shoppers should have a plan and be mentally prepared to react to the situation.