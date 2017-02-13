× Highway 72 Eastbound down to one lane in Madison for wreck

MADISON, Ala.-Highway 72 between Nance & Hughes Roads in Madison is down to one lane heading eastbound. The wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

A WHNT News 19 crew arrived to find a white van in the median and police marking the road where the wreck happened. An ambulance left the scene just as the crew arrived. Initial reports were of a wreck with an injured person in the road.

Details are still limited. WHNT News 19 is working to find more information and will have updates on air, on WHNT.com and the WHNT Mobile app.