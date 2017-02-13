× Governor Robert Bentley tours Marshall Technical School in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Governor Robert Bentley toured Marshall Technical School in Guntersville on Monday as part of a statewide tour.

Governor Bentley got a look at what the students at Marshall Technical School are learning. Fourteen of Alabama’s most innovative career technical programs partnered with the Alabama Department of Education to host the tour statewide. This month, teachers, students, and local communities celebrate Alabama Career and Technical Education Month.

Speaking to local and state officials, school staff and Marshall County Schools leaders, Governor Bentley said the students play a big part in Alabama’s economic future. “All of the companies want to make sure that we have a workforce that is capable of helping them make a profit and helping them grow,” Bentley said.

The school is one of those places where it all starts. Within the many programs at Marshall Technical School students use state of the art equipment and technology that was bought with career tech bond funding. “We’re able to take that bond money and purchase equipment and materials needed to help our students obtain credentials, and several of our programs here have more credentials than any other program in the State of Alabama,” explained Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

“This is what y’all are doing to help bring in companies into this state, and to help companies that are already here,” Bentley said to the crowded room Monday.

The goal is to prepare the students for the workforce or college, so they can make a print on Alabama’s future.