Gifts galore for Valentine’s Day at Parkway Place Mall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re reading this and still haven’t gotten an intended gift for your sweetheart or friend, then you’re cutting it close! BUT luckily in our world, there are plenty of places that are anticipating hundreds of people just like you– and they are offering great Valentine’s finds!

We checked out Parkway Place Mall today for some last-minute gift ideas.

What we loved most about our shopping trip is that we found something for everyone. Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love to your family, friends, gal pals and bros, colleagues, and anyone else you think may need a friendly pick me up.

Galentine’s

How about a gift card, cute clutch, or trendy scarf? Yes, please.

The Guy in Your Life

Lots of athletic options, snazzy watches, and tumblers/coolers to keep that cool beverage cool.

Mom and Grandma Want a Valentine, too

Parkway Place hosts several stores with personalization options– jewelry, coffee mugs, and cute books that you fill in with your own words, just to let them know you put some extra thought into it!

Local Love

Did you know that shopping at Parkway Place also means that you’re shopping local? There are several shops that donate a portion of your purchase to local charities.

Happy shopping!