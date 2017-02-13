× Ditto Landing board meeting discusses future of Madison County boat harbor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Marina and Port Authority discussed options for the Madison County Boat Harbor and Yacht Club at their monthly board meeting Monday. WHNT News 19 spoke with Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick to address some of the Harbor customers concerns.

Quick said at the board meeting they would receive recommendations from their transition team regarding the Madison County Boat Harbor.

“We have looked at a lot of different scenarios and situations that the customers at Madison County Boat Harbor may be experiencing. The transition team has come back with some really great recommendations,” she explained.

Harbor and Whitesburg Yacht Club customers are concerned about rate increases. Quick said they’re looking at different options, but improvements do need to be made down there.

“For those improvements to take place, it’s going to take money to do so. Their rates are not market rates down there, so we want to bring those up to market rates so we can afford to do those improvements that need to be made,” she said.

She said once they determine how many harbor customers want to reside there, they’ll address those options.

“We want to improve the appearance of the area, the safety of the docks, the electrical equipment that’s attached to the docks. All of that needs to be improved as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said they’re not trying to push anyone out. They’ve had harbor customers express interest in not owning their boathouses any longer. But, they welcome those who would like to stay.

“If they want to have their boathouse meet the electrical codes that it needs to meet, and meet the requirements, we’re more than happy for them to stay,” she said.