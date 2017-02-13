Clutter and stress: Get rid of them and your life will improve

You got clutter? I got clutter.
We all got clutter.
The National Soap and Detergent Association says getting rid of clutter would eliminate 40% of housework in the average home.
That is just time it would save to “declutter.”
Clutter also leads to stress.
In this day and time, dealing with stress in a healthy way can improve your quality of life in ways you can’t imagine.
Here are some things that worked for me.
When I deal with clutter, I don’t try to do it all at once.
It’s amazing what I can get done in 10 minute bursts.
If there are clothes I haven’t worn in a year, I throw them out.
I search for things that, by the nature of doing them, relaxes me.
For me, that is painting, reading, and exercise.
For times when the stress gets too much, I get a massage, or work out a little extra.
A massage, or a yoga class, can be pricey.
If you can just take a walk, it helps.
If you have questions about knocking down your stress with things like yoga, exercise, or massage therapy, you can contact the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center at (256) 265-9355.