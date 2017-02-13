Clutter and stress: Get rid of them and your life will improve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You got clutter? I got clutter.

We all got clutter.

The National Soap and Detergent Association says getting rid of clutter would eliminate 40% of housework in the average home.

That is just time it would save to “declutter.”

Clutter also leads to stress.

In this day and time, dealing with stress in a healthy way can improve your quality of life in ways you can’t imagine.

Here are some things that worked for me.

When I deal with clutter, I don’t try to do it all at once.

It’s amazing what I can get done in 10 minute bursts.

If there are clothes I haven’t worn in a year, I throw them out.

I search for things that, by the nature of doing them, relaxes me.

For me, that is painting, reading, and exercise.

For times when the stress gets too much, I get a massage, or work out a little extra.

A massage, or a yoga class, can be pricey.

If you can just take a walk, it helps.

If you have questions about knocking down your stress with things like yoga, exercise, or massage therapy, you can contact the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center at (256) 265-9355.