Big Spring Park renovations starting to reveal a new landscape

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Big Spring Park renovations continue this month, but city leaders say the finish line is in the horizon.

We first told you about the Big Spring Park West makeover in July. Now, the construction gates have been removed, revealing the completed first phase of the park. The area between the red bridge and Church Street is largely open to the public, although wooden fences still remain to keep pedestrians off the sod.

You'll see some changes to the pond.

"We had to reshape the lagoon some so the water flows better, so it cleans itself better," explained John Hamilton, Huntsville City Administrator. "The new wall provides that new shape."

He added the concrete walkway and wall around the pond are more than just aesthetic.

"It prevents some of the erosion that was occurring before," he explained, "and we're able to flatten out some of the spaces so the park is a little more usable. It creates a more friendly environment for people to come to the water's edge."

Hamilton said that's what many people had commented about, saying they wanted more of. That's why the walkway up to the water was included in the new West side design.

The ducks and geese are already flocking to the new pond. As for the rest of the park, the construction fence isn't going away just yet. There's still some remaining work to do, but Hamilton said that is expected to be finished on-time by April 1, 2017.