AHSAA Girls Basketball Sub-Regional Scoreboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Monday night, the journey to a blue map continued with girls sub-regional play. Winners advance to regionals while losers are eliminated. Below is a list of results from around the state:

CLASS 1A

South Sub-Regional

Marengo at J.F. Shields, Tuesday

McIntosh at Linden, Tuesday

Brantley at Pleasant Home, Tuesday

Kinston 37, Georgiana 29

Central Sub-Regional

Cornerstone 57, Isabella 55

Westminster-Oak Mountain 52, Autaugaville 18

Loachapoka 83, Winterboro 36

Talladega County Central 47, Notasulga 38

Northeast Sub-Regional

Coosa Christian 71, Jacksonville Christian 45

Spring Garden 75, Appalachian 35

Skyline 63, Decatur Heritage 52

Cedar Bluff 63, Athens Bible 37

Northwest Sub-Regional

Phillips 53, Covenant Christian 30

R.A. Hubbard 56, Belgreen 47

Pickens County 37, Marion County 35

Holy Spirit Catholic 87, Addison 54

CLASS 2A

South Sub-Regional

Chickasaw at Samson, Tuesday

Geneva County at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tuesday

Abbeville 50, Zion Chapel 20

Ariton 51, Elba 32

Central Sub-Regional

Southern Choctaw at R.C. Hatch, Tuesday

Choctaw County 68, Keith 50

Goshen 67, Thorsby 61

Central-Hayneville 67, Billingsley 25

Northeast Sub-Regional

Ranburne 68, LaFayette 40

Lanett 62, Vincent 23

Fyffe 57, Sand Rock 41

Section 57, Collinsville 54

Northwest Sub-Regional

Cold Springs 87, Altamont 42

Winston County 56, Cleveland 54

Tanner 58, Lamar County 40

Red Bay 60, Mars Hill Bible 36



CLASS 3A

South Sub-Regional

Hillcrest-Evergreen 64, Bayside Academy 34

T.R. Miller 44, Clarke County 40

Straughn 50, Providence Christian 49

Geneva 44, Daleville 37

Central Sub-Regional

Montgomery Academy 59, Indian Springs 25

Midfield 65, Montevallo 58

Central Coosa 50, Gordo 25

Greene County 51, Beulah 43

Northeast Sub-Regional

Walter Wellborn 50, Piedmont 41

Glencoe 51, Weaver 42

Plainview 86, Brindlee Mountain 27

Pisgah 66, Geraldine 50

Northwest Regional

J.B. Pennington 79, Oakman 44

Locust Fork 84, Carbon Hill 41

Colbert County 55, West Morgan 48

Lauderdale County 84, East Lawrence 40

CLASS 4A

South Sub-Regional

Monroe County 43, Thomasville 39

Andalusia 44, UMS-Wright 33

B.T. Washington Magnet 41, Bullock County 37

Montgomery Catholic 62, Ashford 36

Central Sub-Regional

Greensboro 79, Elmore County 30

Hale County 71, Tallassee 41

Sipsey Valley 67. Childersburg 36

Oneonta 60, Holt 49

Northeast Sub-Regional

Hokes Bluff 56, Handley 32

Anniston 51, Jacksonville 39

Madison Academy 83, North Jackson 25

Madison County 67, DAR 31

Northwest Sub-Regional

Haleyville 60, Dora 58

Good Hope 40, Winfield 38

West Limestone 47, Wilson 31

Deshler 88, Priceville 62



CLASS 5A

South Sub-Regional

Jackson at Faith Academy, Tuesday

Vigor at Wilcox Central, Tuesday

Brewbaker Tech at Eufaula, Tuesday

Charles Henderson 51, Carroll 40

Central Sub-Regional

Shelby County 82, Valley 80

Sylacauga 58, B.T. Washington 35

Demopolis 57, Calera 39

Central-Tuscaloosa 83,Marbury 23

Northeast Regional

Talladega 79, Springville 39

Mortimer Jordan 44, Lincoln 36

Boaz 40, Scottsboro 35

Arab 68, Alexandria 19

Northwest Sub-Regional

Fairview 55, Pleasant Grove 48

Wenonah 83, West Point 54

Mae Jemison 54, East Limestone 16

Lawrence County 51, Lee-Huntsville 50

CLASS 6A

South Sub-Regional

LeFlore 56, Spanish Fort 41

Blount 55, Daphne 38

Carver-Montgomery 50, Northview 48

Sidney Lanier 71, Dothan 37

Central Sub-Regional

Selma 68, Benjamin Russell 34

Opelika 81, Stanhope Elmore 32

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 65, Chelsea 46

Helena 56, Paul Bryant 43

Northeast Regional

Ramsay 46, Clay-Chalkville 44

Homewood 70, Center Point 40

Brewer 55, Oxford 41

Fort Payne 56, Southside-Gadsden 49

Northwest Regional

Jackson-Olin 64, Bessemer City 37

Minor 53, John Carroll Catholic 49

Athens 52, Decatur 47

Hazel Green 57, Hartselle 51