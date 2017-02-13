AHSAA Girls Basketball Sub-Regional Scoreboard

On Monday night, the journey to a blue map continued with girls sub-regional play. Winners advance to regionals while losers are eliminated. Below is a list of results from around the state:
CLASS 1A
South Sub-Regional
Marengo at J.F. Shields, Tuesday
McIntosh at Linden, Tuesday
Brantley at Pleasant Home, Tuesday
Kinston 37, Georgiana 29
Central Sub-Regional
Cornerstone 57, Isabella 55
Westminster-Oak Mountain 52, Autaugaville 18
Loachapoka 83, Winterboro 36
Talladega County Central 47, Notasulga 38
Northeast Sub-Regional
Coosa Christian 71, Jacksonville Christian 45
Spring Garden 75, Appalachian 35
Skyline 63, Decatur Heritage 52
Cedar Bluff 63, Athens Bible 37
Northwest Sub-Regional
Phillips 53, Covenant Christian 30
R.A. Hubbard 56, Belgreen 47
Pickens County 37, Marion County 35
Holy Spirit Catholic 87, Addison 54
CLASS 2A
South Sub-Regional
Chickasaw at Samson, Tuesday
Geneva County at St. Luke’s Episcopal, Tuesday
Abbeville 50, Zion Chapel 20
Ariton 51, Elba 32
Central Sub-Regional
Southern Choctaw at R.C. Hatch, Tuesday
Choctaw County 68, Keith 50
Goshen 67, Thorsby 61
Central-Hayneville 67, Billingsley 25
Northeast Sub-Regional
Ranburne 68, LaFayette 40
Lanett 62, Vincent 23
Fyffe 57, Sand Rock 41
Section 57, Collinsville 54
Northwest Sub-Regional
Cold Springs 87, Altamont 42
Winston County 56, Cleveland 54
Tanner 58, Lamar County 40
Red Bay 60, Mars Hill Bible 36
CLASS 3A
South Sub-Regional
Hillcrest-Evergreen 64, Bayside Academy 34
T.R. Miller 44, Clarke County 40
Straughn 50, Providence Christian 49
Geneva 44, Daleville 37
Central Sub-Regional
Montgomery Academy 59, Indian Springs 25
Midfield 65, Montevallo 58
Central Coosa 50, Gordo 25
Greene County 51, Beulah 43
Northeast Sub-Regional
Walter Wellborn 50, Piedmont 41
Glencoe 51, Weaver 42
Plainview 86, Brindlee Mountain 27
Pisgah 66, Geraldine 50
Northwest Regional
J.B. Pennington 79, Oakman 44
Locust Fork 84, Carbon Hill 41
Colbert County 55, West Morgan 48
Lauderdale County 84, East Lawrence 40
CLASS 4A
South Sub-Regional
Monroe County 43, Thomasville 39
Andalusia 44, UMS-Wright 33
B.T. Washington Magnet 41, Bullock County 37
Montgomery Catholic 62, Ashford 36
Central Sub-Regional
Greensboro 79, Elmore County 30
Hale County 71, Tallassee 41
Sipsey Valley 67. Childersburg 36
Oneonta 60, Holt 49
Northeast Sub-Regional
Hokes Bluff 56, Handley 32
Anniston 51, Jacksonville 39
Madison Academy 83, North Jackson 25
Madison County 67, DAR 31
Northwest Sub-Regional
Haleyville 60, Dora 58
Good Hope 40, Winfield 38
West Limestone 47, Wilson 31
Deshler 88, Priceville 62
CLASS 5A
South Sub-Regional
Jackson at Faith Academy, Tuesday
Vigor at Wilcox Central, Tuesday
Brewbaker Tech at Eufaula, Tuesday
Charles Henderson 51, Carroll 40
Central Sub-Regional
Shelby County 82, Valley 80
Sylacauga 58, B.T. Washington 35
Demopolis 57, Calera 39
Central-Tuscaloosa 83,Marbury 23
Northeast Regional
Talladega 79, Springville 39
Mortimer Jordan 44, Lincoln 36
Boaz 40, Scottsboro 35
Arab 68, Alexandria 19
Northwest Sub-Regional
Fairview 55, Pleasant Grove 48
Wenonah 83, West Point 54
Mae Jemison 54, East Limestone 16
Lawrence County 51, Lee-Huntsville 50
CLASS 6A
South Sub-Regional
LeFlore 56, Spanish Fort 41
Blount 55, Daphne 38
Carver-Montgomery 50, Northview 48
Sidney Lanier 71, Dothan 37
Central Sub-Regional
Selma 68, Benjamin Russell 34
Opelika 81, Stanhope Elmore 32
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 65, Chelsea 46
Helena 56, Paul Bryant 43
Northeast Regional
Ramsay 46, Clay-Chalkville 44
Homewood 70, Center Point 40
Brewer 55, Oxford 41
Fort Payne 56, Southside-Gadsden 49
Northwest Regional
Jackson-Olin 64, Bessemer City 37
Minor 53, John Carroll Catholic 49
Athens 52, Decatur 47
Hazel Green 57, Hartselle 51