ADOC searching for escaped Decatur inmates

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for three inmates that escaped from the Decatur Work Release Center Monday evening.

Officials say 45-year-old Michael Ray Morrison, 49-year-old James Brent Brown, and 38-year-old Jonathan Keith Kennedy all escaped between 7:35 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Monday.

-Kennedy is 5’6″, weighs 150 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is serving 20 years for possession of a forged instrument.

-Morrison is 5’8″ tall, weighs about 186 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He is serving 20 years for third degree burglary.

-Brown is 6’0″, weighs 206 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is serving 99 years for manslaughter.

If you see or have any information that may lead to the recapture of these men please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.