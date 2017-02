Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Al. - Several protests against Planned Parenthood erupted across the country yesterday.

Memphis and Birmingham saw protests against the institution, where people demonstrated against the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions. One of the larger demonstrations was in Atlanta, Georgia.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood say restricting the funds to the organization will make it more difficult for women to get birth control, STD-testing, and other services.