President Trump and Japanese PM Abe condemn North Korea missile tests

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have both denounced recent missile tests by North Korea.

North Korea is prohibited from carrying out ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions aimed at curbing the country's nuclear weapons development.

South Korea is working to determine whether or not the missile tested as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile. South Korean officials say the missile launched from the same facility as the one fired in October of last year.