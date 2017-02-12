North wind to create ‘feels like’ temperatures as low as 20-25 degrees early Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The cold front responsible for heavy downpours Sunday afternoon will deliver a quick punch of very cold weather early Monday.

After reaching the 70s ahead of the front Sunday afternoon, temperatures will drop to near 50 by 10 p.m. Sunday.

A persistent and gusty north wind will keep the flow of chilly air in place all night. Expect air temperatures in the low and middle 30s by sunrise Monday.

The cold north wind will average 10 to 20 miles per hour all night, with occasionally higher gusts between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The wind will make it feel at least 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature Monday morning. Flip through the gallery below to see how cold it will feel where you live.

You will want to dress the kids very warmly for the bus stop Monday morning.

Monday turns into a very nice day despite the cold start. Under a fair sky, temperatures in the afternoon warm to the middle and upper 50s.

